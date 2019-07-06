JUST IN
'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme: U'khand among best performing states

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarakhand has been adjudged as one of the country's five best performing states in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', a central scheme aimed at addressing declining child sex ratio and issues of women empowerment.

The state will be felicitated, along with the other selected states, in recognition of its consistent performance in respect of sex ratio at birth, according to a letter from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Consistent performance in respect of SRB indicates that the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is gaining ground, the letter added.

The state will be felicitated at a function in Delhi on August 7.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 18:30 IST

