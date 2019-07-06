Villagers prevent district officials from installing HT towers

Residents of Sultanpet village in the district Saturday gheraoed the police and district officials against the plan to erect electricity towers in their agricultural land.

As the officials arrived to measure the land to install the high-tension electricity towers, the villagers comprising farmers and residents gathered in large numbers and prevented the move, police said.

The officials tried to convince the villagers about the towers but to no avail, the police said.

The electricity department personnel had to leave the spot as more residents began to gather to voice their protest against the towers coming up in farmland, they said.

