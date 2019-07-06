Villagers prevent district officials from installing HT towers

-
ALSO READ
MP: People receive electricity bills despite no metered connections
No tariff hike in Goa for 2019-20, says Electricity department
Delhi Cabinet approves subsidy on electricity for farmers
CERC allows Power Grid to offer towers to telecos for BTS installation
70 MW electricity import from India hampered due to Nepal Rainstorm
-
Residents of Sultanpet village in the district Saturday gheraoed the police and district officials against the plan to erect electricity towers in their agricultural land.
As the officials arrived to measure the land to install the high-tension electricity towers, the villagers comprising farmers and residents gathered in large numbers and prevented the move, police said.
The officials tried to convince the villagers about the towers but to no avail, the police said.
The electricity department personnel had to leave the spot as more residents began to gather to voice their protest against the towers coming up in farmland, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU