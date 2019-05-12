Bhojpuri folk singer Hiralal Yadav dies at 93

died on Sunday at the age of 93.

The veteran passed away after prolonged illness at his residence here in Chowkaghat.

Yadav, who was famously known as 'Birha Samrat', was undergoing treatment at a city hospital and was discharged on Saturday.

He took his last breath this morning, said a family member.

Yadav was felicitated with award this year in the month of January, and was also honoured with Yash Bharti award by the government in 2015.

paid homage to Yadav.

"Deeply saddened by the of the demise of awardee Birha Samrat of Varanasi, Shri I had enquired about his health two days ago. His demise is an irreparable loss to the field of folk music. My thoughts are with his fans and family in this hour of grief," the PM tweeted.

