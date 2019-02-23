Bhubaneswar airport to get Rs 900 crore terminal: Pradhan

The International Airport here will soon get a new Rs 900 crore terminal, Petroleum said Saturday.

Laying foundation stone for several development works to be undertaken at the airport, Pradhan said the new terminal would increase the capacity and boost flight operations to a great extent.

The terminal would be constructed on the west side of the airport, he said.

The said that the gap between the old and new buildings at the airport is being bridged by putting in place a link terminal building which will increase the capacity of the airport substantially.

In addition, more aerobridges and other facilities are also being constructed at the airport for the convenience of the passengers, he said.

Preliminary activities like identifying land for Bhubaneswar's second airport have already begun near Khurda, the said.

The proposed airport will reduce congestion at the present airport to a great extent, he said.

Noting that the was inaugurated at Jharsuguda in west a few months ago, Pradhan said steps have been taken for regular flight operations to cities like Delhi, and from next month.

Pradhan said that the Centre will provide over Rs 100 crore subsidy per year to ensure flight operations from Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar to different places under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

