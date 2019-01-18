Kartarpur corridor: Access mode for Indian devotees yet to be decided

Puri said Friday the mode of access for Indian devotees headed for in Pakistan, is yet to be decided by the two countries.

"Whether access will be given to them by using passport as a or VISA will be applied, are issues that are to be discussed bilaterally between the two countries. It is yet to be finalised," Puri told reporters.

He said that a decision has been taken that access from the Indian side the main road which goes up to Sahib will be completed in a time-bound manner.

After the Cabinet decision on November 22, 2018, a number of steps have been taken and one of them is to open the corridor, he said.

"We have so far decided that the access from our side the main road which goes up there (Kartarpur Sahib), and the specific corridor, we will complete in a time-bound manner."



The four-km corridor will connect Dera in India's district with Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal in It will provide access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the historic shrine in the neighbouring country.

Guru Nanak Dev, the of Sikhism, is believed to have spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib is located on the banks of Ravi river, about three-four kilometres from the Indo-Pak border.

Puri lamented that the who drew the boundary between and after separation, must have been "insensitive" as he carved out the place belonging to Guru Nanak from

The ground-breaking ceremony for the corridor was performed by Pakistan's Imran Khan, in November last year.

On Indian side, M Venkaiah Naidu and had laid the foundation stone of the corridor in last year.

