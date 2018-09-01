Woman dead, 3 injured as building collapses in Ghaziabad

A 70-year-old woman was killed while two labourers were injured when a dilapidated building in town of this district collapsed on Saturday due to incessant rains, police said.

The two-and-a-half-storeyed building located in Vijay Vihar colony of Tronica city of town housed a screen on the ground floor, they said.

of Police told that the house was rented out to resident Suresh, who was running the

The front portion of the house started sagging Saturday morning and soon after the entire building collapsed, he said.

There were eight persons in the house and three of them were rescued immediately by police with the help of locals, he added.

The injured were rushed to in Delhi's Shahdara where doctors declared Kaushalya, mother of the owner, brought dead, the SSP said.

The building, allegedly constructed "illegally" in 100 square yards, was in ramshackle condition and the rain water poured into its foundation, due to which it collapsed.

When the ceiling plaster fell down, the workers -- Jitendra (19) and Karan (18)-- and Suresh's wife (36) and their son (17) rushed out of the building.

Two other labourers, Papoo (18) and Manoo (22), and who were on the first floor were trapped under the debris, the SSP said, adding that the woman died while the two workers suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, (GDA) (VC) and said the GDA is identifying illegal buildings and bulldozing them.

The authority had identified around 650 buildings and in 104 cases, around 300 houses and structures have been demolished, she said.

"A special drive will be launched in the illegal colonies of to identify the dilapidated buildings. Warning boards will be erected in old area to aware the public about ramshackle buildings and houses," Maheshwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)