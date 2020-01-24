JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

2020 Assembly polls will give another Sheila Dikshit to Delhi: Alka Lamba
Business Standard

BJP, AAP engaging in 'shadow boxing' on CAA, says Delhi Congress chief

Subhash Chopra's remarks came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he stands with the women of Shaheen Bagh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People protesting against NRC and CAA at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
People protesting against NRC and CAA at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

The BJP and the AAP are indulging in "shadow boxing" on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to fool the people, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra alleged on Friday.

Chopra's remarks came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he stands with the women of Shaheen Bagh.

The Congress' Delhi unit chief said a large number of women have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh for over a month against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia never bothered to support their stir or speak up for them.

"They are (AAP) now shedding crocodile tears for the Shaheen Bagh agitators with an eye on their votes in the Delhi assembly elections," Chopra said, adding the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states have made it clear that they will not implement CAA in their states.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU