BJP, AAP engaging in 'shadow boxing' on CAA, says Delhi Congress chief

The and the AAP are indulging in "shadow boxing" on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to fool the people, Delhi president Subhash Chopra alleged on Friday.

Chopra's remarks came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he stands with the women of Shaheen Bagh.

The Congress' Delhi unit chief said a large number of women have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh for over a month against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia never bothered to support their stir or speak up for them.

"They are (AAP) now shedding crocodile tears for the Shaheen Bagh agitators with an eye on their votes in the Delhi assembly elections," Chopra said, adding the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states have made it clear that they will not implement CAA in their states.