Delhi polls would be fought on basis of work, not caste or religion: CM

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday said votes in the upcoming assembly polls would be cast on the basis of work done by the government in the last five years and not on the basis of caste or religion.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohini, Kejriwal said he was very happy to hear Home Minister Amit Shah talk about unauthorised colonies, education and health in his speech as it shows that the government has changed the narrative of politics in the country.

"It shows that while in rest of the country the seek votes on the basis of caste and religion, in Delhi they are forced to seek votes on the basis of development work like health and education," he said.