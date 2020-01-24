JUST IN
EC asks Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet on Delhi polls
Business Standard

Delhi polls would be fought on basis of work, not caste or religion: CM

AAP government has changed the narrative of politics in the country, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said votes in the upcoming assembly polls would be cast on the basis of work done by the AAP government in the last five years and not on the basis of caste or religion.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohini, Kejriwal said he was very happy to hear Home Minister Amit Shah talk about unauthorised colonies, education and health in his speech as it shows that the AAP government has changed the narrative of politics in the country.

"It shows that while in rest of the country the BJP seek votes on the basis of caste and religion, in Delhi they are forced to seek votes on the basis of development work like health and education," he said.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 17:40 IST

