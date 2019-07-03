BJP accuses TMC of killing people who chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

BJP and TMC members sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Locket Chatterjee accused the ruling party in West Bengal of killing people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Chatterjee, a BJP member, said Lord Shri Ram signifies nobel thought and honesty and the state of West Bengal should be run by people who believe in these.

"Shayama Prasad Mookerjee's Bengal is burning. Whoever is chanting Jai Shri Ram, TMC goons are killing them," she said, as TMC members tried to shout her down.

Separately, another BJP member from West Bengal, Arjun Singh, raised the issue of cows being smuggled to Bangalades.

"Cow smuggling is rampant in West Bengal and this is happening with the support of the state government. The smuggling takes place through the Bangladesh border in return for fake currency and drugs," he said.

Singh said CCTV cameras should be installed along the border to ensure that this is stopped.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, B Mahtab (BJD) demanded that the Centre conduct investigation into the death of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

Mahtab said that West Bengal assembly had passed a resolution to conduct an inquiry into the death of Mookerjee, which was also moved to the Centre.

"The mysterious disappearance of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is being investigated. I urge upon the new dispensation at the Centre to investigate the death of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee," Mahtab said, amid thumping of desk by BJP members in the lower House.

Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 which later evolved into becoming the BJP. It is believed that he died in June 1953 under mysterious circumstances while in custody in Srinagar for vociferously opposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

