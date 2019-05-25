Mamata sees foreign hand behind BJP poll win

on Saturday saw a foreign hand behind the BJP-led NDA's thumping win in the polls, and expressed doubts over the results of seats her party lost by less than one lakh votes alleging the EVMs were programmed in the saffron outfit's favour.

"There is some suspicion in the minds of the people. We also have suspicion. In constituencies where we have lost by less than one lakh votes, we have doubts. Some programming was done in many machines involving one lakh votes," she said.

Banerjee said her party lost 5-6 seats by slender margins, mainly because of postal ballots.

"Some programming of EVMs was there. For the last three months, I was getting such information from bureaucratic circles also," she said.

She alleged that foreign nations were also involved in ensuring BJP's victory.

"There is the hand of foreign nations also. I don't want to say more in the interest of the nation.

"I am prepared to be completely isolated. But as long as I live, I will utter the unpleasant truths," she said.

--IANS

ssp/prs

