BJP lying about regularising unauthorised colonies, claims Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday claimed the BJP has been "blatantly lying" about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for "telling truth" on the issue through Delhi Development Authority.

Tagging his deputy Manish Sisodia's tweet in which he shared FAQs (frequently asked questions) from DDA website on unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal claimed the website shows that the Centre's scheme will neither regularise unauthorised colonies nor the houses there.

"DDA website says that centre's scheme will neither regularise unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can't believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people through DDA website," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia said BJP is deliberately misleading the people.

"If they really want to regularise the unauthorized colonies why don't they give registry to the people," he told reporters in a press conference.

"DDA in their website clearly mentions -This policy is not for regularization of the unauthorized colonies nor of the structures therein," Sisodia said, showing the FAQs.

The FAQs purportedly says that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a decision of Union Cabinet to confer the ownership or transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi but in response to another question if it is regularisation of unauthorised colonies it says it is neither regularization of unauthorized colonies nor the structures therein.

No immediate response was available from BJP.