BJP charges CPI(M) state secy with making anti national

: The BJP in Kerala Wednesday accused CPI(M) of making "anti-national" remarks against India's critical air strikes in 's terrorist camps and demanded the immediate cancellation of the Left party's recognition.

While speaking in a party function in Idukki Tuesday, Balakrishnan had allegedly said the IAF strike in was to create a war-like situation before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls and to sabotage the election.

As the polls were round the corner, the BJP, foreseeing defeat, was trying to create communal polarisation and create hatred against Muslims, he had reportedly alleged.

BJP P S Sreedharan Pillai said Balakrishnan had made the remarks while global nations and other states in the country had showered praise on the IAF for its critical move.

He also demanded that the CPI(M) leader withdraw his statement and tender an apology at the earliest and said the saffron party would launch state-wide protests against the alleged remarks.

"While CPI(M) extended all support to the forces at the all-party meeting, the Left party's took an anti-national stand.

Do not demoralise our force for the sake of ensuring the support of minorities," Pillai said, alleging that the CPI(M) had adopted a similar anti-national stand during the time of the freedom struggle.

"So the CPI(M)'s recognition should be cancelled," the said.

However, Balakrishnan Wednesday hailed the Indian Air Force's action, saying they had carried out an "effective attack" against the terrorists to avenge the killing of the CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

"The CPI(M) congratulates the force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists," he said in Ernakulam, adding that the entire nation should stand unitedly behind the armed forces.

According to him, effective steps are required to put an end to the menace of terrorism, but the previous actions of the do not give any hope.

Balakrishnan, however, alleged that the BJP was using the issue for political gains and urged the people to be cautious against such moves.

