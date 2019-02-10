BJP, Cong heavyweights on whirlwind tour of Odisha

With the elections and Assembly polls drawing closer, heavyweights of both and are all set to increase the frequency of their visits to Odisha.

Both the parties are focussing on Odisha where Assembly election is likely to be held along with polls in April-May this year.

After his back-to-back Odisha visits, is scheduled to address a rally at Sambalpur on February 15, a said.

Shah will have a meeting with the booth level organisers of four constituencies of Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh. About 60,000 booth level organisers will attend the meeting, according to state

This will be Shahs third visit to Odisha this year and the second in 12 days.

His last visit to Odisha was on February 3 when he addressed a meeting of BJP's ST Morcha at Puri. Earlier, he had visited district and addressed a public meeting at Kulia in Salipur block on January 29.

On both the occasions, Shah had slammed the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha dubbing it as a "fused transformer" which needs to be replaced.

Shahs back-to-back visits were followed by a tour of BJP stalwart and to Dhenkanal and Paradip on February 6 when he launched a slew of projects.

The BJP, which seems to be leaving no stone unturned to brighten its poll prospects, is also organising "Parivartan Samabesh" in all the 147 Assembly segments in the state. The saffron party has set a target of winning more than 120 of the 147 Assembly seats in the state.

As part of its strategy, Rajnath Singh, Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Giriraj Singh, and are scheduled to lead the partys campaign in Odisha in days ahead.

is slated to visit Odisha on February 17, while and are also scheduled to tour the state. Adityanath's programmes are being given final shape, a said.

The visits are coming after three back-to-back visits of to the state on December 24, January 5 and January 15.

The saffron party is keen to corner a large number of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and also overthrow the Naveen Patnaik government. The BJD is in power in Odisha since 2000.

Rahul Gandhi, who has already visited Odisha twice in a fortnight, is slated to undertake another visit this month.

Odisha Pradesh Committee (OPCC) has also urged the AICC to bring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a star during Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Stating that the exact date and place of the proposed visit is being finalised, OPCC said "We have requested the AICC for Priyanka Gandhis visit to Odisha."



The Congress, which has been out of power in the state since 2000, is making a desperate bid to keep its cadre united and stage a comeback.

During his recent visits, mounted a scathing attack on both BJP and BJD, dubbing them as two sides of the same coin.

The had also accused Odisha Chief Minister of being "remote controlled" by from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)