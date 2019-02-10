Two arrested in Uttarakhand-UP hooch tragedy

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with the hooch tragedy that claimed over 70 lives in two adjoining districts in and last week, police said.

So far 36 people have died in and as many in after consuming the spurious liquor in a village on Thursday evening, police said.

According to police, arrested father-son duo, and Sonu, told investigators that they had procured the spurious liquor from and sold it in Balupur and its neighbouring villages in Uttarakhand's district.

The two are residents of Balupur village, SSP Janmejay Khanduri and SSP Dinesh Kumar, who held a joint press conference in Roorkee, told

The accused have told interrogators that the liquor they had bought did not have its usual colour and smelt of diesel, the Haridwar SSP said.

"It looked white like milk and smelt of diesel," they said in their statement to the police.

The victims, hailing from Haridwar district in and district in Uttar Pradesh, had consumed the liquor after the 'tehravin', the 13th day of mourning ritual, following a relative's death.

Efforts are underway to nab the residents of Punden village of who manufactured the illicit liquor, he said.

He said raids have been conducted at their residence but they are on the run.

