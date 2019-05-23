Goa: BJP, Congress ahead in 1 Lok Sabha seat each

BJP Naik is leading in North Lok Sabha seat while nominee FranciscoSardinha is ahead in South seat of the coastal state after the first round of counting.

Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, where polling was held last month, began this morning.

Naik is leading by over 5,000 votes against his nearest rival and candidate

In South seat, Sardinha is leading by nearly 3,000 votes against BJP's sitting

In the Assembly bypolls to four seats, the BJP is leading in three and the is ahead in one.

BJP candidate is leading against his nearestCongress rival by 600 votes in Mapusa Assembly seat after the first round of counting.

BJP's Dayanand Sopte is ahead leading in Mandrem by 514 votes against Congress' Babi Bagkar.

In Shiroda, BJP candidate is leading by 1,000 votes against his nearest rival and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) candidate

Congress candidate is leading in Panaji Assemblyseat by 1,000 votes over BJP's Siddharth Kunkolienkar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)