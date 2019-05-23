Goa: BJP, Congress ahead in 1 Lok Sabha seat each

BJP candidate and Union minister Shripad Naik is leading in North Goa Lok Sabha seat while Congress nominee FranciscoSardinha is ahead in South Goa seat of the coastal state after the first round of counting.
Counting of votes for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, where polling was held last month, began this morning.
Naik is leading by over 5,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Girish Chodankar.
In South Goa seat, Sardinha is leading by nearly 3,000 votes against BJP's sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar.
In the Assembly bypolls to four seats, the BJP is leading in three and the Congress is ahead in one.
BJP candidate Joshua D'Souza is leading against his nearestCongress rival Sudhir Kandolkar by 600 votes in Mapusa Assembly seat after the first round of counting.
BJP's Dayanand Sopte is ahead leading in Mandrem by 514 votes against Congress' Babi Bagkar.
In Shiroda, BJP candidate Subhash Shirodkar is leading by 1,000 votes against his nearest rival and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) candidate Deepak Dhavalikar.
Congress candidate Atanasio Monserratte is leading in Panaji Assemblyseat by 1,000 votes over BJP's Siddharth Kunkolienkar.
