BJP demands probe into posting of officers in Delhi Trade and Taxes dept

BJP MLAs Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into the posting of officers in the government's Trade and during the period when the department was under the dispensation.

The BJP leaders submitted a memorandum in this regard to (L-G) at the Raj Niwas.

of Opposition in the assembly Vijender Gupta along with BJP legislators OP Sharma, Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan met the L-G.

They alleged that a "large number" of "corrupt" officers were given posting in the sensitive Trade and during the 18-month period, from February 14, 2015, to August 4, 2016, when the department was under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Eighteen "corrupt" senior officers of the government's "liking" were posted to the department, they alleged in their memorandum.

Of these, nine officers were posted by Deputy and nine officers, by the then Secretary, Services, Rajender Kumar, at the behest of Kejriwal, they claimed.

Gupta said the government had filed a petition in the

The court had then passed an order on August 4, 2016, that the L-G was the competent authority in the matter of services, he said.

There is a need to screen all postings of officers made between February 14, 2015 and August 4, 2016, to bring out how many more such vested postings and transfers were made by government, Gupta said.

