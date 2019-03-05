Bulandshahr violence: Sedition charge dropped against accused, claims lawyer

A court here has dropped the charge against 38 people accused of violence in in which a and a civilian were killed, their claimed on Tuesday.

A total of 38 people, including local BJP and Bajrang Dal leaders, were arrested for the violence that broke out in tehsil of on December 3, leading to the killing of and villager

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case and it filed a charge sheet in the court of the on March 2, almost three months after the incident.

The court took cognisance of the report on Tuesday.

"During the argument, the court pointed out that the police does not have a requisite permission for pressing IPC section 124A (sedition) against the accused," said.

"The police needs to have permission from the Centre or the if charging anyone with sedition, the claimed.

Bhushan, also a member of the (VHP), cited Section 196 in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)-- prosecution for offences against the state and criminal conspiracy to commit such offence-- to argue that a court cannot take cognizance of a charge without the police having approval of the government.

The police, however, maintained no charge had been dropped and they were awaiting permission from the

"We are awaiting permission... no charge (sedition) has been dropped, of Police (ASP), City, told

Circle Officer, Siyana, Raghvendra Mishra said: "We have already requested for permission (for pressing charge) and the approval at times takes time because the agency concerned also conducts its inspections before granting permission."



After the December 3 violence, an FIR was lodged at the Police Station against around 80 people, including 27 named and 50-60 unidentified, for murder, murder attempt, rioting, sedition, damaging public property, among other charges.

Those arrested include Bajrang Dal's Bulandhshar unit convenor Yogesh Raj, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Shikhar Agarwal, Army jawan Jeetender Malik, and Kalua, who first attacked the inspector, surrounded by five to six men.

