BJP gets over 58 per cent vote share in Rajasthan

The BJP, which won 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in where it had lost the 2018 assembly polls to the Congress, saw its vote share increase from 54.94 per cent in 2014 to 58.5 per cent in this

The saffron party had contested on 24 seats and its ally (RLP) on one seat, which it won.

The Congress, which could not win a single Lok Sabha constituency in the desert state, also witnessed an increase in vote share from 30.36 per cent in 2014 to 34.2 per cent this time, according to data.

The vote share of the BJP and the increased by 3.56 and 3.84 percentage points respectively.

The BSP, CPI, CPM saw a fall in vote share by 1.27, 0.12 and 0.09 percentage points respectively as compared to 2014, according to data.

conducted eight rallies while addressed nine rallies during the Lok Sabha elections in the state, but the failed to open its account.

The winning margin on 20 seats increased and on five seats, it decreased as compared to 2014.

The increase in the winning margin is over 3 lakh for the Bhilwara seat.BJP's won with a margin of 6,12,000 votes. In 2014, he won this seat with a margin of 2,46,264 votes.

The data said an increase from 2 to 3 lakh in the vote margin was also registered in Ajmer, Barmer, Banswara, and Lok Sabha seats.

The Ganganagar, Jhalawar-Baran, Rajsamand and Nagaur seats also saw an increase in the winning margins in comparison to that in 2014.

In Nagaur, BJP's alliance partner RLP contested and its candidate won with a margin of 1,81,260 votes, which is 1.06 lakh more than the winning margin of 2014.

The seats where the winning margin decreased are Bikaner, Jaipur, Jalore, and

Union ministers of State and contested and won the and seats respectively.

Shekhawat, who had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 4.10 lakh votes, this time emerged victorious with a margin of 2.74 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Deputy and Congress conducted rallies and intense campaign, but couldn't get the electorate to vote for the party.

Whereas PM Modi held rallies in Chittorgarh, Barmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Karauli-Dholpur, and constituencies, Rahul was in Dungapur, Ajmer, Jalore, Kota, Karauli-Dholpur, Churu, rual, and Bharatpur constituencies during the election campaign.

