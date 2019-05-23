BJP leads on all seven seats, three candidates ahead by a margin of over 2.4 lakh votes

The BJP continued to lead in all the seven seats in the national capital with three of its candidates taking the lead by a margin of over 2.4 lakh votes while the and trailed at the second spot in five and two constituencies respectively.

Celebrations began at various counting centres where jubilant supporters of the saffron party started bursting crackers and shouting slogans.

BJP's from West Parvesh Verma was leading with a maximum margin of over 2.46 lakh votes while Congress's Mahabal Mishra was at the second spot.

Singer-turned-politician followed him with a margin of over 2.40 lakh votes in the Northwest constituency where he is pitted against AAP's Gugan Singh, who is on the second position and Congress' at the third spot.

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who contested from the Northeast Delhi constituency against veteran and former and AAP's Dilip Pandey, was leading with a margin of over 2.39 lakh votes.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is making his electoral debut from East Delhi constituency, was leading by a margin over 1.61 lakh votes. Gambhir is locked in a contest with Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Atishi.

from New Delhi was ahead of Congress' by a margin of over 1.38 lakh votes.

South Delhi's was also ahead by a margin of over 1.50 lakh votes on the seat with AAP's Raghav Chadha on the second spot.

Chandni Chowk was the only seat where BJP candidate's margin was less than



a lakh at 64,659 votes. is locked in a close fight with veteran from the Chandni Chowk constituency.

Counting is underway for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

"The counting is going on smoothly in all the seven counting centres. Till now we have not received any complaints or any information of disturbance at the counting centres. Also the law and order situation is normal in the city," said.

