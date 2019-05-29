BJP MLA conducts poll on Kejriwal's popularity, move backfires

BJP MLA Manjinder S Sirsa conducted a poll on over what people felt about Arvind Kejriwal, but the move backfired when most of the participants voted in favour of the supremo.

Taking a jibe at Sirsa, (AAP) on Wednesday said it was a good thing that the BJP MLA conducted the poll as it showed that even the supporters of the saffron party wanted to vote for the in next year's Assembly election.

Sirsa, in the poll, gave options for or against Kejriwal. As many as 70 per cent favoured the in his survey, while 30 per cent voted against him.

Sirsa, however, claimed that the poll was rigged by volunteers.

"Congratulations to AAP IT cell for voting in favour of Kejriwal. If the ground reality was same then the AAP would have won in the Lok Sabha polls," he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The AAP suffered a crushing defeat in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. The party won just one of the over 40 seats it had contested. All the seven AAP candidates lost the poll battle in Delhi.

The Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year.

