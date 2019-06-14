BJP running false campaign about power outages in MP: Minister

Energy Friday accused the BJP of defaming the government by running a "false" campaign that power outages were rampant in state.

He also claimed that no unscheduled power cuts were happening in the state as alleged by the saffron party.

"In order to defame the government, our rival party (BJP) is running a false propaganda that power cuts are rampant in the state," Singh told reporters.

"In fact, we have even suspended the scheduled power cuts for maintenance work due to the scorching summer heat," he added.

According to the minister, maintenance work (of supply lines) is being carried out only in cases of emergency.

Singh alleged that the power trips were happening as the previous government had failed to carry out proper maintenance work.

He said FIRs have been registered in different parts of against people, who deliberately snapped power distribution lines.

On the BJP's recent lantern protests in and elsewhere in the state over the power crisis, he said the opposition party was indulging in such tactics to defame the government.

