BJP suspends Khanpur MLA Champion for indiscipline

The BJP has suspended MLA Singh Champion from the party on charges of indiscipline.

Champion's three-month suspension follows preliminary investigations by the partyinto charges of indiscipline against him and that of threatening a journalist, told reporters late on Saturday evening.

Champion cannot attend any of the meetings of the party or its legislators now for three months, Bansal said after a meeting of office bearers in Rishikesh.

A video had gone viral recently in which Champion was purportedly threatening an electronic media at Niwas in

He was also in the sometime ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal.

Champion, who wanted a ticket for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar, had described the then sitting from the seat and now as a "migratory bird".

He was among the nine MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

