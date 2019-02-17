BJP welcomes withdrawal of security to separatists

BJP Sunday welcomed the government decision to withdraw security cover of six separatist leaders and said he would "like them to be arrested and jailed" outside the state.

The security cover of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, and was withdrawn Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"The hurriyat people are the real enemies of the Kashmiris and they are the ones who ruined the valley. Their security has been withdrawn is a welcome step and I would like them to be arrest and lodged in Tihar and Jodhpur jails (in and Rajasthan, respectively)," state BJP Raina said.

Describing Hurriyat leaders as "sinners", Raina alleged that they were the ones responsible for the killings in Pulwama.

"If is facing terrorism today it is because of (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani, Mirwaiz (Umar farooq), and Yaseen Malik," Raina said.

Their own children are studying in and enjoying in and they have properties in but are instigating Kashmiri children to pelt stones and orchestrating innocent killings," he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)