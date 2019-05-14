BJP to do better than in 2014; NDA will bag two-thirds majority: Rajnath

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh | File Photo

Expressing confidence that the BJP will win more seats than it did in 2014, senior party leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said a two-thirds majority for the NDA cannot be ruled out.

The Union Home minister said the opposition should reveal who is their prime ministerial candidate and also took on the Congress for its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar justifying his "neech aadmi" jibe against the prime minister.

"I have reached a conclusion that BJP will win more seats in Lok Sabha polls than it did in 2014. Two-thirds majority for NDA also cannot be ruled out. The hope people had from the prime minister in the 2014 elections has turned into confidence this time," Singh said at a press conference in the BJP headquarters here.

"Last time, it was Modiji versus Sonia Gandhi/Manmohan Singh. This time it is Modiji versus who? It is unknown. The opposition should not keep people in dark, should reveal its PM candidate," he said.

He also asked the Congress to respond to Aiyar justifying his 2017 "neech aadmi" remark about the prime minister.

"Congress should give its response to Mani Shankar Aiyar's comment that his claim about Modi was correct," he said.
