JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJD storming to power in Odisha for fifth consecutive term

BJP wins 62 seats in UP, SP-BSP alliance gets 15
Business Standard

BJP wins all 4 assembly bypolls in Gujarat, tally crosses 100

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

The ruling BJP in Gujarat has won all the four Assembly seats where by-elections were held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

With this, the tally of the ruling party now stands at 104 in the 182-member state assembly.

Final results of the bypolls came Friday morning though the counting of votes started Thursday.

By-elections were held on the assembly segments of Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural), which fall under Lok Sabha constituencies of Surendranagar, Porbandar, Mehsana, and Jamnagar, respectively.

BJP candidate Parsotam Sabariya won from Dhrangadhra, defeating Congress candidate Dinesh Patel by a margin of 34,280 votes.

In Jamnagar (rural), Raghavji Patel won by a margin of 33,022 votes against Congress candidate Jayantibhai Sabhaya.

BJP candidate Jawahar Chavda won from Manavadar by defeating Congress nominee Arvind Ladani by a margin of 9,759 votes.

BJP's Ashaben Patel won the Unjha seat by a margin of 23,072 votes against Congress candidate Kantibhai Patel, as per final results updated Friday on the Election Commissions website.

By-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs on these seats switched sides and joined the BJP.

Three of the four sitting MLAs, who had resigned to join the BJP, were fielded by the ruling party on their respective seats.

Raghavji Patel of Jamnagar (Rural) had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 assembly elections in Gujarat but was defeated in the polls that year by Congresss Vallabh Dharaviya.

The BJP fielded him again this time from the same seat which he managed to win.

Assembly by-elections and Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat were held in April.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements