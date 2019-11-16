BJP youth wing protests near WB Cong HQ demanding Rahul's apology on Rafale

BJP youth activists on Saturday staged a protest rally outside the West Bengal Congress headquarters here demanding an "apology" from the Congress and its leader for spreading "lies" on the issue that was rejected by the

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists took out a rally from Moulali to Bidhan Bhawan in Central Kolkata and then burnt effigies for his "lies and propaganda" on deal in a bid to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha polls, a BJYM leader said.

The BJYM activists also demanded an apology from Gandhi, he said.

Carrying posters and placards, BJYM activists shouted slogans against the and Gandhi.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress had time and again raised the issue of the deal and questioned it.

The on Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of cognisable offence in the deal.

The apex court rejected the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.