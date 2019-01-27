UDF implicated scientist in espionage case as some leaders

Sunday slammed the opposition led UDF in for implicating former ISRO in an espionage case, saying they did so "as some party leaders wanted to settle political scores."



The said it was an "honour" for his government to have got the opportunity to confer the Padma Bhushan to Nambi Narayanan,who was implicated in a false case.

Training his guns on the UDF, the said they had implicated Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case as some UDF leaders wanted to settle certain political scores.

"A few years ago, a hard working and patriotic ISRO was implicated in a false case just because a few UDF leaders wanted to settle political scores", he said.

"Imagine, for their own politics,they damaged the national interest. It is an honour that our government had the opportunity of conferring the Padama award on We value each and every person who is working to make stronger," Modi said.

"For them science is for spying, but for us science is a matter of pride. For them, solar was a matter of scam but for us it was a matter of development," he said.

The solar scam pertains to alleged duping of several people of crores of rupees by prime accused Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan by offering them

Nambi Narayanan was arrested on November 30, 1994 while working on at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The espionage case, which hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transferring of certain confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.

However, the on September 14 2018 ordered a high-level probe to put to task erring police personnel for arresting and causing 'tremendous harassment' and "immeasurable anguish" to the in the case and asked the government to pay Rs 50 lakh to him as compensation for undergoing "immense humiliation".

The has set up a high-level commission in the ISRO case and his name should not have been considered now," Senkumar alleged.

Narayanan had moved the top court against the High Court order, which said no action was required to be taken against former DGP Siby Mathews and two retired Superintendents of police K K Joshua and S Vijayan, who were later held responsible by the CBI for the scientist's illegal arrest.

