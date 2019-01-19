Body of fisherman who drowned off Sri Lanka arrives in TN,

The body of a 61-year-old fisherman, who drowned in the sea after his boat capsized off while being chased by the Sri Lankan Navy, was brought here from the island nation and cremated, a said Saturday.

K Muniasamy was part of a group of fishermen in two boats fishing off on January 13, when they were allegedly chased by the Lankan naval personnel.

Both boats capsized as a result and the fishermen fell into the sea.

While eight of them were rescued, Muniasamy drowned.

His body washed ashore the coast in Jaffna on January 17, Deputy Director, E Kathavarayan said.

The mortal remains were brought to from Colombo by a flight on Friday.

paid homage to the deceased at the airport.

The body was handed over to his relatives at his native village Ilanthaikootam near here last evening, following which it was cremated.

Earlier, District authorities including K Veera Raghava Rao also paid homage.

Condoling Muniasamy's death, K Palaniswami had on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to his family from the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)