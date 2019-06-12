Govt plans to induct private sector specialists at crucial mid-level of bureaucratic hierarchy

The Centre has planned to induct private sector specialists at the posts of Deputy and Director, considered as crucial decision-making levels in the bureaucratic hierarchy, officials said Wednesday.

Usually these posts are manned by servants selected through various Group A services like the IAS and from the promotee officers of the among others.

C Chandramouli, the of the (DoPT), has asked officials concerned to prepare a formal proposal for the induction of domain experts at the level of DS and Director, said.

A total of 40 such officers are likely to be appointed initially, they said.

think-tank Niti Aayog had in a report highlighted that it was essential that specialists be inducted into the system through lateral entry on fixed-term contract.

Niti Aayog is also considering to appoint domain experts at different levels, from Deputy to Joint Secretary, said.

It has been hiring consultants but these domain experts, if inducted, will be at par with those coming from services, they said, adding that an advertisement seeking applications from private sector specialists is likely to be issued soon.

The (UPSC), which conducts the civil services examination to select officers of (IAS), (IFS) and (IPS) among others, had in April this year selected nine private sector specialists as Joint Secretaries.

The posts of Joint Secretaries are manned by the IAS, IPS and other service government officers.

The had in June last year invited applications for the Joint Secretary-rank posts through "lateral entry" mode.

The lateral entry mode, which relates to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organisations, is considered as an ambitious step of the to bring in fresh talent in

A total of 6,077 applications were received in response to the government's advertisement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)