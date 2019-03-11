JUST IN
Bomb hoax at Khar railway station

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Security was beefed up at suburban Khar railway station on Sunday evening, after an unidentified caller from North America claimed that a bomb was planted there, police said Monday.

However, the call turned out to be a hoax.

An unidentified person called on the landline number of Khar police station Sunday evening, claiming that a bomb was planted at the railway station, which comes under Western Railway, an official said.

Security was beefed up at the railway station and a thorough check was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found, he said, adding that the call was then declared as hoax.

He said the call was made from North America.

A case has been registered against the unidentified caller, the official added.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 23:46 IST

