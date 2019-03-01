Bomb kills 11 near judge's home, hotel in Somali capital

A powerful explosion killed at least 11 people in the Somali capital Thursday, police said.

An Islamic extremist group claimed that a hotel was the intended target, but a said militants detonated a bomb while trying to assassinate a

The car bomb went off near the residence of Abshir Omar, and security forces stationed outside the judge's house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way inside, said.

More than 35 were wounded in the attack, said Hussein, who raised the death toll to 11.

Shortly after the detonation, at least four gunmen running on foot opened fire at nearby buildings and business, sparking clashes with security forces stationed nearby and hotel guards, he said.

Two witnesses said the blast ripped off part of the roof of Omar's house.

The witnesses, and area resident Fatima Nur, reported hearing gunfire after the explosion and said smoke billowed from the site of the attack.

Al-Shabab, which is considered the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The al-Qaida-linked group said the Maka Almukarramah hotel, not the judge's house nearby, was the intended target.

Another witness, Sabir Abdi, said the hotel suffered significant damage and several people inside were injured.

Dozens of cars were on fire along Maka Almukarramah Road, which is in a busy part of where restaurants and hotels are located.

has targeted the multiple times in the past, including a March 2015 attack in which at least 18 people died.

The hotel is frequently patronised by government officials.

Many of victims of Thursday's attack suffered and local hospitals were said to be struggling to cope with causalities.

Some of the wounded lost limbs, said Sadiya Yusuf, a at Daru Shifa, one of the hospitals treating victims.

The militant group, which opposes Somalia's federal government and wants to impose sharia law, has carried out many deadly attacks inside and elsewhere in the region, including in neighbouring

It was behind the deadliest attack in Somalia's history, a massive truck bombing that killed well over 500 people in in October 2017.

also said it was responsible for a January attack on a hotel and shopping complex in neighbouring Kenya's capital of that killed 21 people.

The US has dramatically increased airstrikes against the extremist group since took office.

The US military command for the African continent reported carrying out 50 strikes in in 2018.

This year, US strikes targeting fighters have come at an even faster pace.

The military command in reported 23 as of Tuesday, including one in central that killed 20 militants and another the day before that killed 35.

