US welcomes Pak's decision to release captured Indian pilot

The on Thursday welcomed Pakistan's decision to release an captured pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, in their custody.

In a surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament, said Thursday that the captured IAF Varthaman will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace.

detained Varthaman Wednesday following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his fighter jet was downed.

We welcome Pakistani Imran Khan's commitment that will release on Friday the Indian held in its custody, a State Department told responding to a question on the announcement made by Khan in the

Simultaneously, the US has urged both and to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions.

The US reiterated its call to Pakistan to abide by its commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

on Thursday joined other lawmakers in expressing concern over the escalating tension between and Pakistan.

"This is a result of a Pakistan-based terrorist group's brutal attack, he said.

I urge both countries to de-escalate the mounting tensions, Hoyer said.

