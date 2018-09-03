Bono will be 'back to full voice', U2 reschedules Berlin gig

frontman promised Sunday that he will be "back to full voice" after he "suffered a complete loss of voice" during a concert in

The show, held Saturday at as part of the Irish band's & tour, was called off early after smoke machines reportedly affected the singer's voice.

In a statement on the U2's official website, said he had sought medical advice and will be back in form for the rest of the tour.

"So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason..." he said in the statement.

The announced November 13 as the date of the rescheduled show in

On Saturday, attempted to sing "Beautiful Day" before leaving the stage. He experienced discomfort while he was performing "Red Flag Day".

The group opened the European segment of its tour in Berlin on Friday.

is next due to perform September 4 at in

