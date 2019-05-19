LS polls: Over 59 pc turnout till 4 pm in MP

Around 59.38 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm on Sunday in the eight Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, an said.

Polling was underway since 7 am in the eight seats - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, and - in the fourth and final phase of elections in the state, V L Kantha Rao said.

The voting figures till 4 pm were: Dewas- 63.88 per cent, 58.76 per cent, Mandsaur- 62.52 per cent, Ratlam- 59.73 per cent, Dhar- 58.69 per cent, 54.55 per cent, Khargone- 59.95 per cent and Khadnwa- 58.56 per cent, another poll said.

The corresponding figures for 1 pm were: Dewas-42.99 per cent, Ujjain-43.42 per cent, Mandsaur-47.45 per cent, Ratlam- 44.83 per cent, Dhar- 42.12 per cent, Indore-33.04 per cent, Khargone-40.43 per cent and Khadnwa-36.33 per cent.

However, voters listed at a booth in district falling under the seat and five booths in seat boycotted the polling over some of their demands, Rao said, without elaborating further.

Efforts were on to persuade the voters to exercise their democratic right, he said.

Rao said around 12 people cast their votes at the polling booth in after being persuaded by the election officials there.

Long queues were seen at several other booths in the eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP.

Prominent candidates in the fray are former Union ministers and of the Congress, who are contesting from and seats, respectively.

Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav, are contesting in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters.

Total 18,411 polling booths, including 1,157 entirely managed by women, have been set up in these seats, Rao said.

An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the polls in the state, he added.

Out of the total 29 seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.

The counting of votes would be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)