Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid: IOC

-
ALSO READ
Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Boxing qualification events canceled, postponed
All 33 sports 'unanimously' want 2020 Tokyo Games: Francesco Ricci Bitti
Cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics: ICC bets on Indian subcontinent fans
No overseas spectators allowed at Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo
-
Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.
The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.
"We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.
Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.
The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members at their meeting ahead of the Tokyo Games, which open Friday.
The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February. That decision left Olympic officials in Qatar, Hungary and Germany looking blindsided with their own stalled bidding plans.
Brisbane was the first winner in a new bidding format. It lets the IOC approach potential candidates and pick them uncontested before the previously mandated seven-year advance mandated other in Olympic contests.
The streamlined process was designed to cut campaign costs, give the IOC more control and remove the risk of vote-buying.
Olympic events will be staged across the state of Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor