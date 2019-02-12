Bus driver ensures passengers' safety before falling dead

: Clutching his chest in severe pain, a saved 30 passengers by the to the side of a busy road before collapsing and dying of a heart attack on the wheel near suburban

L Ramesh (55) suffered a heart attack while driving the state transport corporation from Tirupattur in district to Chennai early on Monday.

Writhing in pain, he alerted the and managed to take the bus to the side of the road before collapsing on the wheel, transport department officials said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead, following a massive heart attack.

The and other passengers said the had shown great presence of mind in steering the bus to safety even while he was experiencing severe pain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)