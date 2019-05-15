Businessman murder: Victim's family meets Rajnath Singh

The family of the 52-year-old who was stabbed to death in West Delhi's after he objected to his neighbours' alleged lewd comments on his daughter met on Wednesday.

The victim's daughter, wife and father were accompanied by Vijay Goel, rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra and senior (United) leader K C

"The family has no complaints with the police but I urged Rajnathji to ensure that the accused don't go scot-free and a watertight case is made against them," Goel said.

"Four of the accused have been caught but the family is alleging that the women (of family of the accused) were also involved and should be arrested. We said their role should also be ascertained," he said.

Goel said it appears that people no longer fear police.

"There have been murders on roads without logic. The two families did not have any history of enmity but the was stabbed to death for protesting against the accused because they passed derogatory remarks about her (deceased's daughter)," he said.

"It should be reviewed that why such crimes are taking place in the city," he said, adding that the readiness for action that the police has shown in this case should be shown in other cases as well.

In a letter submitted to the home minister, urged him to ensure that the victim's dependents, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, be given a job, compensation of Rs 50 lakh and security.

Mishra also held a candlelight vigil at India Gate demanding justice for the victim's family. Carrying banners which read -- "Where is the award-wapsi gang now?", "Justice for the family", protesters marched from to India Gate.

The victim's 19-year-old son, who tried to intervene, was also stabbed in the stomach by the accused. The teenager is in the ICU.

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are minors, have also been apprehended.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home on a two-wheeler from a hospital, police had said.

