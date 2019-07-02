C'garh: 6 killed after car rams into fuel tanker in Dhamtari

Six people were Tuesday killed when their car collided with a fuel tanker coming from the opposite direction in Kurud area of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said.

The accident took place at 11:30am on Dhamtari-Raipur road when the victims were returning after visiting Gangrel Dam here, said Vipin Lakra, Station House Officer (SHO) Kurud.

"Five people died instantly. A sixth occupant died in hospital. They are residents of Baikunthpur in Koriya district," he said.

Lakra identified the deceased as Parikshit Pal, Subham Trivedi, Raja Sarkar, Pranjal Gupta, Abhishek Jaiswal and Sahil Kureshi, all aged between 36 to 40 years.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief at the loss of lives.

