3 injured in clash in Muzaffarnagar

Three persons, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in a village in Miranpur area when two persons -- Intakhab and Imran -- started arguing when the latter was levelling his plot, the police said.

The heated argument between the two turned into a violent group clash in which fire arms were also used, Miranpur police station incharge Pankaj Tyagi said.

The injured, Imran, Farman and Naseema, were admitted to a hospital here and an investigating is on, the officer said.

