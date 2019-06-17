Cashier robbed of Rs 24 lakh, 1 held with money

Three armed men allegedly robbed Rs 24 lakh from the of a in Uttar Pradesh's district on Monday, police said.

The was carrying the amount in a bag to transfer it from one branch of the to another when three motorcycle-borne men snatched it form him in Gangoh town, around 40 km from the district headquarters, of Police P said.

The alerted the passers-by who informed the local police station. The police, along with locals, chased the men and managed to nab one of the suspected robbers with the money, the SSP said.

The one who was held has been identified as Kanam Irshad, the said, adding that a search was on for the two others who fled the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)