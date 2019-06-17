JUST IN
Business Standard

Cashier robbed of Rs 24 lakh, 1 held with money

Press Trust of India  |  Saharanpur (UP) 

Three armed men allegedly robbed Rs 24 lakh from the cashier of a cooperative bank in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday, police said.

The cashier was carrying the amount in a bag to transfer it from one branch of the bank to another when three motorcycle-borne men snatched it form him in Gangoh town, around 40 km from the district headquarters, Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said.

The cashier alerted the passers-by who informed the local police station. The police, along with locals, chased the men and managed to nab one of the suspected robbers with the money, the SSP said.

The one who was held has been identified as Kanam Irshad, the officer said, adding that a search was on for the two others who fled the spot.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 16:20 IST

