The CBI has issued a notice barring of former Chanda Kochhar, her husband and MD of the Dhoot, accused in a corruption case, officials said here Friday.

The move to issue a look out notice was taken nearly a week after a case was registered against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak and to ensure that none of these people, alleged to be involved in corruption in clearing loans worth Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group, were able to leave the country, the officials said.

A look out notice is sent to immigration authorities to ensure that any accused person is detained and handed over to the prosecuting agency.

The had to cut a sorry figure after its dilution of look out circular against liquor baron led to his escape to the UK in 2016.

No summons have been issued against to record her statement so far, they said.

It is alleged that during the tenure of Chanda Kochhar, six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were cleared for the and its associated companies, in which in two cases she herself was on the sanctioning committees.

In its FIR, the CBI has also named several top honchos of the industry, alleging that they were also members of the sanctioning committees whose role needs investigation.

was on the sanctioning committee deciding two loans-Rs 300 crore to on August 26, 2009 and Rs 750 crore to on October 31, 2011, the FIR has alleged.

The loans were issued in the alleged violation of laid down policies and regulations of the bank, it alleged.

Most of these loans became non-performing assets over the course, causing a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank, it alleged.

