CBSE issues show-cause notice to Ahmedabad school where land was leased out to Nithyanand's ashram.

The CBSE has issued a show-cause notice to a private school where land was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad.
"The board has asked the school why its affiliation should not be withdrawn for using a 'forged' document to get the Gujarat government's No Objection Certificate (NOC) and ultimately, CBSE affiliation," said a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
