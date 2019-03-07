CCEA approves Rs 2,790 cr interest subvention on loans to sugar mills

-
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet approves interim Budget 2019-20
Public Sector Banks are lifeline of Indian economy, says Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Jaitley to return as Finance Minister, to attend CCS meet
Jaitley to resume charge as Finance Minister today
Finance Minister Jaitley to present Interim Budget on February 1
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Thursday approved Rs 2,790 crore interest subvention for extending loans by banks to sugar mills, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
This is in addition to Rs 1,332 crore already approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in June 2018.
The interest subvention is for extending loans of Rs 12,900 crore by banks to sugar mills under the scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU