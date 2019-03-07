CCEA approves Rs 2,790 cr interest subvention on loans to sugar mills

The Thursday approved Rs 2,790 crore interest subvention for extending loans by banks to sugar mills, Jaitley said.

This is in addition to Rs 1,332 crore already approved by the (CCEA) in June 2018.

The interest subvention is for extending loans of Rs 12,900 crore by banks to sugar mills under the scheme for extending financial assistance to sugar mills for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)