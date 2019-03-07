Aluminium futures slip 0.17% on muted demand

Aluminium prices softened 0.17 per cent to Rs 144.05 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand at domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in March eased by 25 paise, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 144.05 per kg in a business turnover of 2,188 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in April contracts was trading lower by 65 paise, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 144.70 per kg in 146 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)