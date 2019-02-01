JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Demi Moore laments portrayal of older women as 'evil, bitter villains' in films
Business Standard

CEC seeks explanation from WB govt on absence of Kolkata CP in Thursday meeting

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Friday sought an explanation from the West Bengal government over the absence of the Kolkata police commissioner during a meeting of the EC's full bench here.

The full bench of the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday met representatives of civil society organisations to take their views and suggestions to make the 2019 Lok Sabha elections more inclusive, ethical, accessible and participative.

Rajeev Kumar is the commissioner of police of Kolkata.

Amid a raging debate over the use of electronic voting machines in polls, Arora said there was no consideration of going back to ballot paper.

"We are not going back to ballot paper," the chief election commissioner (CEC) told reporters here.

The CEC was interacting with the mediapersons after meeting with representatives of political parties and officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements