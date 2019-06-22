Centre authorises relocation of anganwadis in view of convenience of pregnant women, children

The government has authorised states and union territories to relocate centres, keeping in view convenience of pregnant women and children, sources said.

The decision was taken to ensure to that there is improved access of anganwadis centres to pregnant women and children, they said.

Under the Services Scheme, a total of 14 lakh centres have been sanctioned, most of which have already been allocated to the states and the union territories.

The Centre has asked states and union territories to re-assess their requirement of anganwadi centres and they have been authorised to relocate them, keeping in view convenience of pregnant women and children, they said.

"The aspect of availability of adequate land, building, ease of access of pregnant women and children has to kept in mind while relocating the anganwadi centres," they said.

The other factor that has to be kept in mind is ensuring that the anganwadi centres should not be more than 5 km away in case of urban areas and 3 km in rural areas and 1.5 km in tribal areas, the sources said.

Anganwadis, a type of rural centres, have been set up by the government to combat under-nutrition and stunting among children below the age of six years.

There are around 10 crore beneficiaries across the country and the beneficiaries include children under the age of six and pregnant women and lactating mothers.

There are nearly 26 lakh people working in various Anganwadis across the country.

