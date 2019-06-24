'Centre for Technology and Policing' to be set up in Delhi

A ' and Policing' (CTP) will be set up in the city with the help of IIT- which will assist in identifying for crime investigations, maintenance of law and order, among others.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Monday in the presence of between registrar, IIT- and additional CP, (Cyber and Technology) for the CTP to be set up at the of the

According to an official statement, the CTP will assist the Delhi in identifying for crime investigations, maintenance of law and order, traffic management, administration, intelligence gathering and

The Centre will provide research-based inputs to give various ways in which the technologies can be adopted and accepted by different stakeholders, the office said in the statement.

The stated that to keep pace with technology development, it has become necessary to involve different stakeholders from research organisations, universities and private organisations operating in specialised fields.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)