Centre making mockery of federal structure: Kejriwal on CBI's standoff with Bengal govt

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal attack: Delhi govt to hold special assembly session on Monday
Modi fighting political battle through enforcement agencies: Kejriwal
One-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday likely to be stormy
Kejriwal begins door-to-door campaign for 2019 LS polls
BJP, Police conspired to attack Delhi CM: Sisodia
-
Amid the stand-off between the West Bengal government and the CBI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said the Centre was making a mockery of democracy and federal structure.
Kejriwal, who is known to share a good rapport with Banerjee, said he spoke to her and expressed solidarity.
"Modi ji has made a complete mockery of democracy and federal structure. Few years back, Modi ji captured Anti- Corruption Branch of Del govt by sending paramilitary forces. Now, this. Modi-(Amit) Shah duo is a threat to India and its democracy. We strongly condemn this action.
"Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.
In an unprecedented development Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting CBI's attempt to quiz Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams.
A CBI team, which went to Kumar's residence in the city's Loudon Street area, was denied permission, bundled into police jeeps and were whisked to a police station, officials said.
The CBI wants to quiz Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal police probing the scams, regarding missing documents and files, according to officials.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU