Centre reviews situation in naxal-hit states

The Centre Tuesday reviewed the security situation in naxal-affected states where the extremists continue to carry out subversive activities very often, officials said.

The meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was attended by officials from the governments of the naxal-hit states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A Home Ministry official said the meeting took stock of the prevailing situation in the Maoist-affected states and the ongoing operations against the rebels.

Officials from central paramilitary forces also attended the meeting.

Among the major incidents in the recent past, 15 policemen and a civilian were killed in a naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in May.

Last Friday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district , three CRPF personnel died in an encounter with naxals while a girl was killed after being caught in the crossfire.

Two vehicles and a machine were set ablaze by naxals at a road construction site in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

