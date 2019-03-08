Chargesheet filed against girl, paramour for killing minor girl

-
The police on Friday filed a chargesheet against two persons in connection with the killing of a 12-year-old here on February 7, officials said.
Himanshi, 12, was missing for a day when she was found dead near her house at Kapurghar village under Bhorakala police station limits in the district on February 7.
During investigation, the police found the deceased's sister Kajal and her paramour Mohit's involvement in the case.
On February 9, Kajal and Mohit were arrested in this connection.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Gautam has referred the case to the Sessions Court and asked the accused to appear in the court on March 23 for hearing.
