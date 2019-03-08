Chargesheet filed against girl, paramour for killing minor girl

The police on Friday filed a chargesheet against two persons in connection with the killing of a 12-year-old here on February 7, officials said.

Himanshi, 12, was missing for a day when she was found dead near her house at Kapurghar village under station limits in the district on February 7.

During investigation, the police found the deceased's sister and her paramour Mohit's involvement in the case.

On February 9, and Mohit were arrested in this connection.

has referred the case to the and asked the accused to appear in the court on March 23 for hearing.

